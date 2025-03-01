ARCD Launches D10M Ramadan Food Basket Targeting 1,417 Needy Families

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Africa Relief and Community Development (ARCD), in collaboration with its partners, has launched a D10 million Ramadan Food Basket initiative to support 1,417 needy families in three countries.

This initiative is designed to provide essential food assistance to vulnerable communities during the holy month of Ramadan, which comprises rice, sugar, oil and other products.

Mohammad Maani, the West Africa Regional Director of ARCD, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that it fulfils a vital sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

“We believe that this support will help ease the burden on the beneficiaries,” he remarked, highlighting that the donation symbolizes unity and solidarity among communities.

In total, the initiative aims to assist 1,417 households across The Gambia, Senegal, and Sierra Leone.

He expressed a commitment to reaching even the most remote communities, ensuring that no one is left behind.

He also commended the partners involved for their efforts in making this project a success.

Fatou Kinteh, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, praised the initiative for its timely support to those in need.

“This is a timely gesture that will help many families,” she stated, noting that it aligns with her ministry’s social corporate programs.

“If you support during Ramadan, they can worship Allah comfortably without thinking of food.”

Kinteh expressed her gratitude to ARCD and its partners for their noble efforts, emphasizing that supporting the needy during Ramadan is a virtuous act that brings divine rewards.

She noted that money cannot buy the smiles this gesture will put in the faces of the beneficiaries.

Kebba Mbye, a representative of the Soninkara Group Company, one of ARCD’s partners, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the profound impact of the donation on beneficiaries.

He noted that for Muslims, aiding the needy during Ramadan attracts significant rewards.

Demba Hydara, another partner of the initiative, delivered the vote of thanks at the launch ceremony, stressing the importance of such charitable gestures.

He encouraged the audience to recognize the rewards associated with giving, stating, “If you give someone even a date to break a fast, you have the same rewards as the person fasting. Feeding those who fast is a good gesture.”

Ya Adama, president of the Serekunda Disabled Women Group, spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressing heartfelt gratitude to ARCD and its partners for their timely and significant support.

“Only Allah can reward you for this, and we pray that Allah grants you the rewards of your support,” she said.

This initiative not only provides essential food supplies but also fosters a spirit of community and compassion during the holy month of Ramadan.