Appointment Of Prof Gomez As Higher Education Minister: UTG Students, Lecturer React

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Students at the University of The Gambia and a lecturer have reacted to the appointment of a seasoned Gambian academic, Prof. Gomez as the country’s new Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology.

The Professor of Comparative Literature has served in numerous positions in the country’s highest academic institution for several years, from a classroom lecturer to the acting Vice-Chancellor role.

Speaking to The Fatu Network shortly after the cabinet announcement, Momodou Lamin Demba, a lecturer at the University of The Gambia said the appointment of Prof Gomez as Minister of Higher Education is a massive appointment made by the President. He explained that Prof. Gomez is the only or among the few Gambians to have studied Education Management and is powered by the academic pedigree to handle the position of Higher Education Minister.

“He has the energy, training, character and foresight to move higher education in The Gambia to another level”, Demba said.

Demba, who has several years of working closely at the University further asserted that the appointment of the University of The Gambia Vice Chancellor for Academic is a win for UTG noting that he has lived and experienced the challenges faced in the university.

According to him, Prof. Gomez is a passionate advocate of ethical standards whose features can help in sailing the country to the promised land.

“He is not only influential but also a passionate advocate of ethical standards and a voice of conscience. With these qualities coupled with his being an accomplished scholar, I am optimistic that when in our cabinet, he will be able to join the crew to sail the Gambia to the promised land and future. He is pragmatic, full of initiative and very well connected to initiate programs for the advancement of higher education in the Gambia, and the UTG is no exception.” Demba, who is beaming with good expectations told TFN.

Served as the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences for ten years and won the ” Best Dean of the year” for three consecutive years, Prof. Gomez is highly regarded as a perfect pick for the position.

Muhammed Y. Darboe, the former Secretary-General of the University of The Gambia students’ Union also lauded the appointment of Prof Gomez as the new minister steering the affairs of the country’s higher education, science and technology. He explained Gomez has all that it takes to effectively manage the ministry.

“Prof Gomez has the knowledge, intellectual pedigree and the experience. It is a big deal for the country”.

Darboe explained that Gomez is a seasoned civil servant and understands the issues of higher education. However, he said Prof Gomez’s departure from the University of The Gambia will leave a huge vacuum in the country’s highest citadel of learning.

Lagamy Gumaneh, the President of the University of The Gambia Students’ Union congratulated Gomez and pointed out that he is a perfect slot for the position.

However, he reminded the new minister of the task ahead of him.

“He must not forget that he has about 2.5 million people to serve in the capacity that ought to be served. As such, we want to remind him to put the interest of the people at heart”, Lagamy asserted.

Professor Pierre Gomez is a highly acclaimed Gambian Professor of Comparative Literature.

Until his latest appointment as Higher Education Minister, Prof Gomez is serving as the Vice-Chancellor Academic at the University of The Gambia.

The new Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in English and French at Cheikh Anta Diop University, Dakar in 1998. From there, he proceeded to the University of Besançon (France) for his Advanced Diploma in Education (Distinction) and then University of Limoges (France) for his Master of Arts (Distinction), Master of Philosophy (Distinction) and PhD (Distinction) in Comparative Literature (1999 – 2005). He did part of his doctoral research at Fourah Bay College (University of Sierra Leone) and SOAS (University of London, UK).