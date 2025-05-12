APP-Sobeyaa Warns Agriculture Minister: “The Gambia Is Not a Fiefdom”

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The All People’s Party-Sobeyaa (APP-Sobeyaa) has issued a strongly worded statement condemning what it describes as “reckless and authoritarian threats” by the Minister of Agriculture to arrest the party’s leader, Essa Mbye Faal, and Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe.

The statement, released on Monday, denounced the alleged threats as a “brazen assault on the democratic values we hold dear,” and warned the government that “any attempt to arrest or intimidate Essa Mbye Faal or Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe will face unyielding resistance from APP-Sobeyaa and the Gambian people.”

According to the party, both Faal and Mayor Lowe were standing with Gambian youth who have taken to the streets in recent days demanding clarity and accountability regarding the disposal of former President Yahya Jammeh’s seized assets.

“Our leader, a distinguished advocate for truth and justice, has stood shoulder to shoulder with the youth of this nation,” the statement reads. “This is not a crime; it is a patriotic duty.”

APP-Sobeyaa also cautioned the Minister and the broader government against any move that may further stoke public outrage, stating: “The rule of law is the bedrock of our democracy, and any action that undermines it will not only violate the Constitution of The Gambia but also ignite the righteous indignation of a people determined to protect their hard-won liberties,” the statement reads

“The Gambia is not a fiefdom where ministers can wield power with impunity, nor is it a place where threats can silence the pursuit of justice,” the party said.

The statement described the Minister’s remarks made during a public event as symptomatic of a government rattled by the courage of its citizens, particularly the youth, who APP-Sobeyaa says are protesting “not with violence, but with conviction.”

“Their cause is just, and their voices will not be silenced,” the statement reads.

Turning to the international community, the party called for vigilance, warning that “The Gambia’s democratic journey is under threat, and the world must not stand idly by as leaders resort to tactics reminiscent of the dark days of repression.”

The party appealed directly to institutions such as the African Union, ECOWAS, and the United Nations to hold the Gambian government accountable for upholding its democratic obligations.

Reaffirming its position, APP-Sobeyaa declared: “Threats will not intimidate us, nor will we waver in our pursuit of a Gambia where justice prevails, and every citizen’s voice is heard.”

Addressing the Minister directly, the party concluded with a sharp warning: “Retract your threats, respect the rights of all Gambians, and uphold the democratic ideals that define our nation. Failure to do so will only strengthen our resolve and galvanise the people’s demand for accountability.”

In a parting shot, the statement asserted: “The Gambia is watching. The world is watching. History will judge those who choose to stand on the side of oppression rather than justice. APP-Sobeyaa stands with the people, and we will not back down.”