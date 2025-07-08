“Anyone With Money Can Do Whatever They Want”: Fishermen Urge Government to End Destructive Fishing

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

Coastal communities across The Gambia are sounding the alarm over the destructive practice of bottom trawling—a fishing method where large, heavy nets are dragged along the sea floor—urging the government to act swiftly to protect marine life and their way of life.

Fishermen and local leaders from Gunjur, Kartong, and Sanyang say this method is wiping out fish stocks, damaging breeding grounds, and threatening food security. Many argue that bottom trawling does long-term harm to marine ecosystems (the natural balance of sea life), with serious consequences for local fishermen who depend on daily catches to survive.

Omar Gaye, Public Relations Officer of the All Artisanal Fishery Cooperative and Vice President of the Platform of Non-State Actors in Fisheries and Aquaculture, blamed the rising price of fish and the ongoing shortage in markets on weak enforcement by the Department of Fisheries.

“If existing laws were properly enforced, Gambians would benefit more from our marine wealth,” Gaye said. “In The Gambia, we have many capable fishermen who are ready and willing to fish and supply the market. The real problem lies in the lack of proper regulation. In other countries, you can’t just go out to fish—you need official clearance from the fisheries department before you can operate. But here, anyone with money can show up and do whatever they want, with little to no oversight. That’s unacceptable and must be addressed.”

The concerns are not new. Environmental groups like Their Voice Must Be Heard have long warned that large fishing boats—often called trawlers—some of which operate under questionable licences, are hurting local economies and breaking fishing laws. With small-scale fishermen relying heavily on their daily catch to support their families, many say the impact is now more visible than ever.

Mustapha Manneh, a researcher, investigator, and founder of Their Voice Must Be Heard, said The Gambia is falling behind other countries in dealing with bottom trawling. He also pointed out that many citizens lack access to the information needed to understand or challenge the practice.

“I checked online and read the Gambia Fishery Act 2007, but there is no clause that talks about bottom trawling,” Manneh said. “After this session, people began to understand just how harmful bottom trawling is. Everyone sees it happening, but many don’t realise how destructive it can be to marine ecosystems (the plants, fish, and animals that depend on a healthy ocean environment).”

Although The Gambia has signed several regional and international agreements on responsible fishing, many believe that these rules are not being properly enforced and that the punishments for breaking them are too weak to make a real difference.

In response, Manneh and his team, along with local residents, are now pushing for new laws that specifically target bottom trawling. At a recent daylong meeting organised by Their Voice Must Be Heard, participants called for the government to review all trawler licences, create protected zones where no bottom trawling is allowed, and improve monitoring at sea to stop illegal fishing.

They argue that these changes are necessary to protect the ocean and ensure that future generations of Gambians can continue to fish and feed their families.

As the calls for reform grow louder, many in The Gambia’s fishing communities are hoping the government will finally take strong action—before the damage to their waters, their livelihoods, and their future becomes permanent.