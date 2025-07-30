“Any Attempts to Conceal Information Will Not Be Tolerated,” Says NA Committee Probing Janneh Commission Asset Sales

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The National Assembly’s Special Select Committee, chaired by Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, has raised serious concern over what it described as unjustified delays by certain institutions in submitting documents crucial to its ongoing investigation into the sale and disposal of assets identified by the Janneh Commission of Inquiry.

Delivering a statement before the start of Tuesday’s sitting, Ceesay said the Committee has observed that some individuals and institutions have failed to show the level of cooperation and diligence expected for a matter of such national importance. “The Committee has further observed with growing concern unwarranted delays in the timely submission of documentation critical to the comprehensive conduct of this inquiry, as well as instances of non-appearance at scheduled hearings without adequate or justifiable prior notice,” he said.

He added that there have also been cases of poor preparation, failure to provide essential records during appearances, and at times, a deliberately evasive attitude by witnesses. Ceesay reminded all parties that the Committee operates within a clear constitutional framework and draws its authority directly from the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia and the Standing Orders of the National Assembly.

“Pursuant to Section 109(3) of the Constitution, this Committee is vested with the powers, rights, and privileges of the High Court in matters concerning the attendance and examination of witnesses, compelling the production of documents, and taking any necessary measures to advance its mandate,” he said. These powers, he emphasised, are not symbolic and must be fully respected by all concerned.

Ceesay warned that any actions aimed at frustrating the work of the Committee would be treated as contempt of the National Assembly. He urged all institutions summoned to cooperate fully with the Committee and honour its directives without delay. “Should there be a failure to comply with this directive, the Committee shall consider such conduct as wilful obstruction and a deliberate lack of cooperation. The matter will be formally referred to the National Assembly for the initiation of contempt proceedings, with appropriate recommendations for disciplinary action, possible prosecution, and other consequences as prescribed by law,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Ceesay said the Committee remains focused on carrying out its work in the interest of the Gambian people. “Our duty is not only a legal imperative but also a moral and national obligation. The citizens rightfully expect and deserve full transparency, accountability, and the undiluted truth in this matter. Any attempts to conceal information, delay submissions, or subvert the legitimate authority of the Committee will not be tolerated,” he stated.

He called on all individuals and institutions involved to approach the inquiry with seriousness, integrity, and full cooperation. Ceesay concluded by stressing that any form of obstruction or contempt will be met with the full force of the law and that the Committee will continue to pursue its mandate with determination.