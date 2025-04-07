Alieu Sanyang: The Young Alkalo Leading Faraba Sutu into a New Era of Youth-Driven Development

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In the heart of Kombo East lies a village brimming with potential, history, and now renewed hope. At the helm of this transformation is Alieu Sanyang, a young Alkalo of Faraba Sutu, a teacher by profession and a true son of the soil, whose vision for community-led development is turning heads across The Gambia.

Born and raised in the very village he now leads, Alieu’s journey began not in power, but in purpose. A long-time youth leader, he has served in various capacities both within and beyond Faraba Sutu. As a co-founder of the Kombo East Youth and Children Development Alliance (KEYCDA) and the Kombo East District Sports Committee, Alieu has always believed in one simple but profound slogan: “Giving back to the community.”

“This community is what we have, and what we know. It took good responsibility of us—and we must be grateful,” Alieu says, repeating the phrase that has become his lifelong mantra.

His rise to the position of Alkalo did not come without challenges, from skepticism due to his age to the complexities of uniting people with diverse family ties and interests under one umbrella. However, what propelled him forward was unwavering support from his family and the community, who saw not just potential but proof of leadership.

“They knew I was capable, and they believed I could do it,” he says.

Alieu’s vision is clear, multi-faceted, and deeply community-centered. From ensuring access to quality education, clean water, and healthcare, to promoting agriculture, sports development, women’s empowerment, and youth entrepreneurship, he is spearheading a new era where accountability, ownership, and transparency are the norms.

Some of the key projects under his leadership include:

A new water project, launched with the President of The Gambia himself.

Fencing the women’s vegetable garden to boost agricultural productivity.

Upgrading the village nursery school and initiating the construction of a new Lower Basic School.

Launching a vibrant market project and hosting cultural festivals that celebrate heritage.

Organizing entrepreneurship and skills training for youth.

Enhancing community sports and promoting youth participation.

But perhaps what’s most remarkable is how he makes the people feel: that the village belongs to them. His leadership has encouraged every resident, from the Village Development Committee to youth and women’s groups, to take ownership of their collective future.

“Leadership is not about a title—it’s about inspiring others, committing to them, and making them believe they can achieve more. Without commitment, there is no development,” he outlines.

In a time when youth leadership is often doubted, Alieu stands as a living reminder that “We are not too young to run.” His story is not just one of success, but of service, sacrifice, and the belief that a better Faraba Sutu is possible when led by its own people.