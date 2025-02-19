Aja Isatou Ndow to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Education

- Advertisement -

The Namie Foundation will honor Aja Isatou Ndow with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Education at the Gambia Teacher Prize Awards Gala on February 20, 2025, at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Center.

A transformative leader in Gambian education, she has dedicated decades to teacher training, curriculum development, and gender inclusion. As Vice Principal of Gambia College and former Head of the School of Education, she has shaped teacher education, mentored educators, and influenced national policy reforms.

In partnership with MoBSE and GTU, the Namie Foundation recognizes her outstanding contributions.