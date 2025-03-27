Thursday, March 27, 2025

AG on Diaspora Voting: “They Don’t Necessarily Have to Return Home”

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Speaking at the National Assembly during the debate on the Election Bill on Tuesday, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow outlined two options for diaspora voting. He explained that Gambians abroad could either be registered under their home constituencies or the Constitution could be amended to create diaspora constituencies.

“They don’t necessarily have to return home to enable them to exercise these political and civil rights,” he stated. Jallow also referenced a Supreme Court ruling affirming the right of Gambians abroad to vote but noted the IEC’s financial limitations.

Meanwhile, a motion to reinstate Clause 14, which would explicitly allow diaspora voting, was rejected by NPP lawmakers and their allies, with Acting Speaker Seedy Njie ruling it procedurally invalid.

