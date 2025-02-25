- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Jarai Fayenkeh

In the aftermath of the Massembeh By-Election, NPP members should question the political competence of their party’s campaign team rather than pointing fingers elsewhere. Momodou Sabally’s comparison of the UDP’s performance to that of the NPP is nothing short of misleading to both the president and NPP supporters.

In today’s political landscape, serious political parties, especially those in power return to the drawing board to reassess their strategies after a defeat. Unfortunately, this is not the case for the National People’s Party.

It is time for NPP members to refrain from making uncivil remarks about the electorate who exercised their voting rights. Describing the people of Kiang as ungrateful is a blatant disrespect that can only come from members of the National People’s Party.

As a presidential adviser, your focus should be on providing the president with guidance on how to navigate the economic and social challenges currently facing the country. It is essential to be honest and inform the president that the party’s inability to secure victories in Banjul, KMC, WCR, and LRR both in the National Assembly and Local Government Elections, stems from a lack of confidence in his leadership among the electorate. Factors such as hunger, high crime rates, inflation, and corruption have contributed to your defeat in Massembeh, as Gambians unite to advocate for change in 2026.

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect The Fatu Networks editorial stance.