Advancing Peacebuilding and Social Cohesion in Foni through Community Engagement

Women in Liberation and Leadership (WILL), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) The Gambia, is implementing a comprehensive series of peacebuilding initiatives in the Foni region. These efforts aim to enhance community relations, foster social cohesion, and promote inclusive dialogue that challenges harmful social norms. By facilitating collective healing, the interventions seek to mitigate local tensions and cultivate trust among residents.

Funded by the UN Peacebuilding Fund, the initiative encompasses community dialogues, town hall meetings, and the establishment of safe spaces that unite diverse societal groups, including women, youth, elders, and traditional leaders across five districts in Foni. These engagements provide participants with a platform to share experiences, articulate common concerns, and develop collaborative strategies for peaceful coexistence.

A key aspect of the program is the inclusion of women and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), whose perspectives are often marginalized in conventional peacebuilding efforts. By fostering a secure and supportive environment for open discourse, the initiative empowers these voices, ensuring their lived experiences contribute to broader reconciliation processes.

Additionally, the community sensitisation and educational efforts focus on addressing stigma, discrimination, and harmful social norms. These measures are designed to reduce prejudice, instill mutual respect, and reinforce a culture of peace throughout the region. Reflecting the essence of the initiative, a prominent women’s leader shared the following message during a community dialogue:

“While past events may have created divisions and altered perceptions, we firmly believe that open discussions and community engagement are vital for healing. These conversations enhance mutual understanding, prevent discrimination, and challenge stigma.”

Ultimately, these efforts aim to establish inclusive spaces where communities collaborate to rebuild social bonds, prevent future conflicts, and contribute to long-term peace and stability. By prioritising the voices of those most affected, WILL is fostering the emergence of a more cohesive and resilient society in Foni and beyond.