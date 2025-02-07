Addressing Unemployment: Join Hands to Save a Baby Launches Free Skills Training Salon

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In an effort to tackle the growing unemployment crisis in the nation, Join Hands to Save a Baby, a humanitarian organization, has opened a modern salon, White House Salon, in Busumbala to provide free skills training for women and girls.

This initiative is designed to offer complimentary training in hairdressing, makeup, fashion, decoration, and other related fields for young girls and women.

During the annual ceremony, the CEO of Join Hands to Save a Baby, Amie Jarju, stated that the initiative aims to reduce the unemployment rate among girls and women through skills training.

Mrs. Jarju, recognized for her humanitarian efforts, expressed hope that the salon will create job opportunities for young girls and women.

She emphasized that this initiative will also help decrease poverty levels in the country by empowering girls and women to achieve economic independence.

She urged Gambians to come together and work towards the nation’s development.

“This salon is part of the True Roots of Unity (TRU) project, which aims to bring people together.

We will provide training for women and girls in salon work. This is not a profit-driven salon,” she stressed, noting that professionals will be brought in to train interested individuals in various salon skills.

To ensure community ownership of the project, Amie announced that those interested will only need to purchase a form, while the rest of the training will be free.

“We aim to support girls who wish to become professional artists,” she clarified.

Speakers at the event praised Amie for her initiative and encouraged the residents of Busumbala to take ownership of the project.