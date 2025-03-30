AB Beautiful Blinds: Crafting Custom Window Coverings for Homes and Offices in The Gambia

AB Beautiful Blinds, a Gambian-owned business based in Bijilo, specializes in crafting custom window coverings tailored for both residential and commercial spaces. The company ensures precision by taking accurate window measurements before producing blinds that fit perfectly. “We take precise measurements of your windows, then use these measurements to create custom-made blinds, ensuring a perfect fit,” the company explained. Customers can choose from various materials, colors, and styles, with consultations helping to determine specific needs for “light control, privacy, and aesthetics.”

As a locally owned business, AB Beautiful Blinds supports the Gambian economy by creating jobs and reducing dependence on imported blinds. “We also help reduce reliance on imported blinds, promoting local manufacturing and supporting Gambian businesses. By offering a quality alternative to imported products, we help keep money circulating within the Gambian economy,” the company wrote in an official statement.

The business offers a variety of blinds, including vertical blinds and zebra (day and night) blinds. Preferences vary, with office spaces often opting for vertical or zebra blinds, while homeowners tend to prefer zebra blinds, with some also choosing vertical blinds. “For office spaces, customers usually prefer vertical blinds and sometimes zebra blinds due to their preferences. For home use, customers usually prefer zebra blinds as well as vertical blinds sometimes.” Zebra blinds remain popular due to their versatility and ability to control light effectively.

The ordering process involves consultation, design selection, pricing and payment, production, and installation. “A representative from AB Beautiful Blinds visits your home or office to discuss your needs and take measurements. Sometimes customers prefer taking the measurements themselves and sending them to us,” the company notes. After selecting styles, materials, and colors, an invoice is issued, requiring a 50% deposit before production begins. The blinds are then manufactured, and once completed, “it is communicated to the customer to schedule an ideal date and time for installation.”

To attract more customers, the company offers special promotions. “Special offers or promotions can attract more buyers by providing incentives, such as discounts, free upgrades, or bundled packages. These offers can make the purchase more appealing for customers who have been looking to purchase and encourage customers to choose AB Beautiful Blinds.”