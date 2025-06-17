A Nation’s Hope Undermined: President Barrow’s Denial of Gambia’s Oil Potential is Deeply Disappointing

- Advertisement -

Public Statement by the Gambia Action Party (GAP)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

As the Leader of the Gambia Action Party, I express our profound disappointment and deep concern over President Adama Barrow’s recent public statement dismissing the possibility of oil being found in The Gambia. These remarks, made during a gathering with Tabital Fulaagu, are not only inaccurate but also dangerously dismissive of years of exploration and evidence suggesting The Gambia’s potential as a future oil-producing nation.

It is shocking and unacceptable that a sitting Head of State, entrusted with the responsibility of promoting national aspirations and development, would so casually declare, “Even in a dream, such a thing makes no sense.” This is not only a contradiction of the nation’s long-standing efforts in oil exploration but also a demoralizing blow to the hopes of Gambians who have waited patiently for the promise of resource-based transformation.

For years, The Gambia has invested time, energy, and resources into oil and gas exploration. International companies and geologists have documented evidence of oil traces in our offshore blocks. The Gambia Petroleum Commission and other agencies have worked with credible international partners, including reputable Canadian and British firms, exploring and confirming signs of viable deposits.

Even the Prime Minister of Senegal, Mr. Ousmane Sonko, publicly acknowledged that it would be inconceivable for Senegal to discover oil and gas without The Gambia doing the same—given our shared geological basin. Therefore, to hear our own President contradict this reality is not only disheartening, but raises serious concerns about the level of leadership and vision driving our country’s development.

Instead of inspiring confidence and hope, President Barrow’s remarks send a dangerous message to investors, technical partners, and the general public—that this government either lacks awareness of our natural resource potential or is choosing to deliberately obscure the truth for political expediency.

The Gambia deserves better. Our people deserve leadership that believes in the nation’s promise and works relentlessly to unlock it. The Gambia Action Party reaffirms its commitment to pursuing the exploration and responsible development of our natural resources to ensure they benefit all Gambians—now and for generations to come.

We call on President Barrow to retract his statement, clarify his position, and reassure the Gambian people and our international partners that The Gambia remains committed to discovering and developing its oil and gas potential.

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly

Leader, Gambia Action Party