A Historic First: Gambia nominates Abubacarr M. Tambadou for ICJ

By Hadram Hydara

The Gambia has officially nominated Abubacarr M. Tambadou as a candidate for the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This nomination, made through a National Group established under Article 4 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice, aims for Tambadou to be elected as a Judge of the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, in 2026.

Tambadou brings over twenty years of experience in international law, having distinguished himself as a skilled practitioner in litigation, executive leadership, and management.

Tambadou’s career highlights include serving as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of The Gambia from 2017 to 2020 and currently holding the position of Registrar of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) at the level of Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations.

His notable achievements also include his role as a prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where he successfully prosecuted high-profile personalities for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Tambadou’s exemplary work has earned him global admiration and respect, including recognition by Time Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in 2020 and a Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2021.

The Gambia has expressed strong support for Mr. Abubacarr M. Tambadou’s candidacy for a Judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2026. As the first-ever candidate from The Gambia since the ICJ’s inception in 1945, Tambadou’s nomination is historic.

“While The Gambia has greatly contributed to the development of international law and has become a leading voice for human rights around the world, it has never presented a candidate, nor has a Gambian ever served as a Judge of this beacon of justice since its inception in 1945.

“The next round of election in 2026 therefore provide The Gambia with a new opportunity to present a candidate for the first time in our history, and the government is pleased to announce its full support for the candidature of Mr. Abubacarr M. Tambadou for election as judge of the International Court of Justice in 2026,” the Gambia government said in a press statement.

His significant background in international law, including leading The Gambia’s case against Myanmar for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention, underscores his capability and commitment to international justice.

The Gambia government believes that his election would be a monumental milestone for the nation, reflecting its dedication to upholding international law and human rights.