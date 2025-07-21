“75 Percent Support My Leadership,” President Barrow Says at Women’s Rally in Janjanbureh

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

President Adama Barrow has claimed that 75 percent of Gambians support his leadership, citing a large turnout at a women’s political rally in the Central River Region as evidence of public backing for his government’s development agenda.

“The massive turnout at the Central River Region Women’s Rally held in Janjanbureh reflects strong support for my government’s development agenda,” Barrow said in a statement shared on Sunday. “I extend special gratitude to the NPP National Women’s Mobiliser, a native of the region, for organising this initiative.”

The rally, organised by Aja Maimuna Baldeh, brought together supporters from across the region. Barrow used the occasion to highlight his administration’s focus on public service delivery, especially in health and education.

“We are currently focused on building the capacity of our service providers in education, health, and other sectors,” the president said. “Significant improvements have been made in training health professionals at all levels, including nurses, doctors, and other specialists. Likewise, we have increased the number of certified personnel in education, enhancing their ability to deliver high-quality education.”

Barrow also reiterated his commitment to the empowerment of Gambian women, stating, “I appreciate the backing we have received and assure Gambian women of my commitment to their progress. We remain dedicated to advancing our country.”

The Central River Region is one of The Gambia’s most populous areas, and has historically played a key role in political mobilisation during election cycles.