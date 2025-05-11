- Advertisement -

Darboe Calls on UDP NAMs to Reject Extra Ordinary Session Allowances

By Dawda Baldeh

As National Assembly Members (NAMs) prepare to meet for an extraordinary session on May 14 and 15, 2025, where they will deliberate on a significant motion to form a Special Select Committee to investigate the sales and disposal of assets and properties owned by former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, opposition leader Ousainou Darboe has urged his party’s NAMs to refuse any sitting allowances.

Addressing party supporters at an event in Farafenni on Saturday night, Darboe stated that NAMs should not accept sitting allowances in this context.

“If you attend the parliament on Monday for the extraordinary session aimed at establishing a commission of inquiry into the sales of former President Jammeh’s assets, do not accept the sitting allowance,” he remarked.

Darboe further stated: “That money should be returned to the country.”

He called upon Alhagie S. Darboe, the minority leader, and encouraged him to persuade his fellow UDP lawmakers not to accept the funds.

“If other lawmakers accept it, you should refrain from doing so. This must be made very clear. This is not solely about the UDP; it concerns the Gambia, and we must hold the government accountable,” he stressed.

The opposition leader also praised the youth for their stand against injustice in their demand for the full disclosure of the list of buyers and sellers of former President Jammeh’s assets.

Additionally, he accused the government of persistently violating the law.