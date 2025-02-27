Prominent Senegalese Politician Farba Ngom Arrested on Fraud Charges

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Mouhamadou Ngom, also known as Farba Ngom, leader of the Alliance Pour la République (APR), has been placed under an arrest warrant.

Ngom faces charges of fraud involving 31 billion FCFA, money laundering, and criminal association.

These accusations stem from an investigation by the National Financial Information Processing Unit (CENTIF), which reported suspicious transactions totalling 125 billion FCFA.

Ngom is accused of illegally receiving 31 billion FCFA from a businessman, a claim he denies. He offered buildings worth the same amount as collateral to avoid prison, but the courts were not convinced.

Despite his lawyers’ plea for provisional release under judicial supervision, the judge ordered his incarceration.