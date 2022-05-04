Activista -The Gambia, Encourages Young Lawmakers To Fully Participate In National Decision-Making Processes And Keep Their Campaign Promises

- Advertisement -

Activista -The Gambia, a youth-led advocacy network has in an open letter to National Assembly Members encouraged those who are quite young to fully participate in the national decision-making processes in the house, whilst encouraging them to keep the promises they made during the campaign period.

It further called on them to put more emphasis on the participation in issues that affect the lives and livelihood of the Gambian people.

- Advertisement -

“As a youth-led advocacy network, Activista envisages The Gambia where young people are equally involved in the key decision-making process. It is now your responsibility to provide the little support you can in championing the ‘Not Too Young To Run Campaign’,” the organisation wrote.

The group used the opportunity to remind young lawmakers that their focus and determination are key to bringing them closer to the people they serve, reminding them that power belongs to the people.