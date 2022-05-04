Activista -The Gambia, Encourages Young Lawmakers To Fully Participate In National Decision-Making Processes And Keep Their Campaign Promises

0
- Advertisement -

Activista -The Gambia, a youth-led advocacy network has in an open letter to National Assembly Members encouraged those who are quite young to fully participate in the national decision-making processes in the house, whilst encouraging them to keep the promises they made during the campaign period.

It further called on them to put more emphasis on the participation in issues that affect the lives and livelihood of the Gambian people.

- Advertisement -

“As a youth-led advocacy network, Activista envisages The Gambia where young people are equally involved in the key decision-making process. It is now your responsibility to provide the little support you can in championing the ‘Not Too Young To Run Campaign’,” the organisation wrote.

The group used the opportunity to remind young lawmakers that their focus and determination are key to bringing them closer to the people they serve, reminding them that power belongs to the people.

Previous article“We Say No to Intimidation and Bullying By The State”- Momodou Sabally

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions