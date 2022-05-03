Gambia Makes Progress In 2022 Global Press Freedom Index, But…

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

As the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day on the theme “Journalism under digital siege,” The Gambia has been ranked 50th in the world on press freedom.

World Press Freedom Index is published yearly by Reporters Without Borders. Just like in 2021, this year’s press freedom index ranks 180 countries globally.

In 2021, The Gambia was ranked 85 of 180 countries with a score of 69.24%. The 2022 ranking positions the country at 50 of 180 nations. Towards the end of the Yahya Jammeh regime in 2016, the country was ranked 145 of 180 countries.

However, Gambia Press Union (GPU), the umbrella body of journalists in The Gambia, has called for reforms in existing laws that render fair journalistic practice challenging.

“Journalists, reporters, whistleblowers and dissidents are sometimes the subjects of abuse, insults and threats to their personal safety by political and non-political actors, both online and offline, because of their work and activities. It is important that standard procedures for the protection of their data and identity are established in law,” says GPU Secretary General, Modou S. Joof.

“In light of the passing of the Access to Information Act in 2021, the GPU in line with the theme of this day, is calling on the government to build the necessary digital infrastructure within the government to ensure the operationalization of the Access to Information Act. A good number of government ministries, departments, local government authorities, parastatals and other entities continue to lack working and up-to-date official websites through which vital information about their work could be sourced, nor do they have official contact details such as an official email to facilitate the request of information. As such, it is important that the government puts these digital structures in place to facilitate the operationalization of the Act,” the journalism body explains.

“We also seek to remind Government that the long-awaited reforms of repressive media laws in The Gambia continue to be dragged four years on. The Media Law Review Committee’s final report, submitted to the Ministry of Information and Communications in May 2018, recommended for the review and amendment of the following legislations: Information and Communications Act of 2009; Criminal Code of 1933; Indemnity Act of 2001; GRTS Act of 2004; Telegraph Stations Act of 1990; Officials Secrets Act of 1922; and the Newspaper and Broadcasting Stations Act of 1944,” the country’s media pressure group points out.

According to GPU, the said laws are recommended for review because they have problematic and disturbing provisions that are not in line with international norms, standards and democracy. “Four years on, none of these laws have been successfully amended. A number of Bills seeking to repeal the laws have been in parliament, gathering dust while no concrete steps have been taken by the government towards repealing or amending the rest of the anti-free press laws.”

The 2022 edition of World Press Freedom Index assesses the state of journalism in 180 countries and territories and highlights the disastrous effects of news and information chaos – the effects of a globalised and unregulated online information space that encourages fake news and propaganda.

“Within democratic societies, divisions are growing as a result of the spread of opinion media following the “Fox News model” and the spread of disinformation circuits that are amplified by the way social media functions. At the international level, democracies are being weakened by the asymmetry between open societies and despotic regimes that control their media and online platforms while waging propaganda wars against democracies. Polarisation on these two levels is fuelling increased tension,” says Reporters Without Borders.