2022 World’s Most Eco-Friendly Nations: The Gambia Takes Third Position

The global travel website, Big 7 Travel, has ranked Gambia third in the world in their 2022 most eco-friendly counties worldwide.

The ranking consists of 50 countries across the world which are at the top in enhancing friendly environment or ecosystem.

“We’ve selected 50 destinations around the globe that are doing good for the planet. Each of these cities, regions or countries has committed to protecting natural resources, people or heritage. From renewable energy, ESG financing to community-led projects and initiatives,” Big 7 Travel announces on its website.

The Gambia is ranked behind Bhutan and Botswana in the 50 best countries.

“The Gambia is the smallest country in Africa, best known for its scenic lagoons, golden beaches and year-round sunshine. For a few years, it became popular (and dependent) on the charter flight brigade seeking out warmer winter climes. But post-pandemic, the country has started developing alternatives to all-inclusive beach getaways. The Ninki Nanka Trail is an excellent example; the trail aims to draw visitors from the golden coast to discover rural communities along the River Gambia,” the website describes The Gambia.

Eco-friendly literally means earth-friendly or activities not harmful to the environment.

TOP 10 of 50 best eco-friendly places to visit in 2022:

  1. Bhutan
  2. Botswana
  3. The Gambia
  4. Southern Carpathians – Romania
  5. Costa Rica
  6. Slovenia
  7. Azores Islands – Portugal
  8. Scotland – United Kingdom
  9. Uruguay
  10. Estonia
