“I Am Ready To Happily Meet Him In Court”, Madi Jobarteh Stands Up To Minister Drammeh

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Gambia’s renowned, vocal civil rights activist, Madi Jobarteh has publicly said that he is ready to meet the Minister of Local Government and Lands, Honourable Musa Drammeh in court over his alleged defamation of the minister’s character on social media insisting he will not apologise or retract his comments.

Mr Jobarteh revealed that he received a letter from Hon. Drammeh’s lawyers which suggest he defamed the minister’s character in his article captioned: ” Bring Back Our Lands! Sack and Prosecute Musa Drammeh’” published on his Facebook page on April 20th shortly after a list came out that the minister allocated lands to certain ministers.

“I will not retract them, nor will I apologize to the Minister for these comments. I am ready to happily meet him in court!”, he wrote on his social media page.

According to Mr Jobarteh, the letter from the lawyers captured that he should remove the publication of the article from his Facebook page, issue an apology to the minister and declared that the allegations in the article are false. Legal actions he said will be taken against him within 7 days if he didn’t adhere to the demands from the lawyers.

However, Mr Jobarteh is defiant and said he still stands by his comment which he describes as ” true and justifiable”.

“By seeking to threaten me, Minister Musa Drammeh is exposing his inclination to continue to flout the rule of law and damage the public interest by seeking to force me to apologize to him and retract my opinion about his manner of performing his official duties,” Jobarteh said.

He further explained, in the defence of his comments, that the Constitution has given him the right to hold the government and its agents accountable through freedom of expression.

He however insisted that he has never subjected Mr Drammeh or any public official to despise language or any aspersion, and he shall always defend Mr Drammeh’s human rights and dignity.

He ended by thanking the minister for this initiative and proclaimed that it is high time for these land issues to be in court for the interest of The Gambia.