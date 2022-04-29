 “Poor Electricity And Hiking Prices Are Hindering Our Business” – Tailors  

- Advertisement -

Power outage or intermittent electricity supply directly or indirectly affects businesses, offices and homes as electricity is needed in facilitating food preservation, trade, transactions, medical services, communication, education, leisure, among other social and economic activities.

Gambians have been enduring poor power supply for decades as the country depends on one power supplier.

As the popular Islamic day of Eid ul-fitr (pray day) draws close, Fatu Network has engaged some tailors in the country’s capital to sound the challenges they face in doing their business amidst poor electricity supply.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Demba Bahoum, a tailor in Banjul said clothing materials have become very expensive, adding that the poor power supply hinders their business and sometimes causes conflict between them and their customers for not meeting deadline.

“The clothing materials are very expensive because what was sold at Ten Dalasis is now Fifteen Dalasis. Everything in the market is high and our customers are also facing the same challenges. That is why we don’t want to make it hard on them because they are our old customers,” Demba Bahoum said.

Cherno Gassama emphasized that poor power supply has affected his tailoring business, especially during the koriteh period.

“Power outage is a big challenge, especially during this moment when customers come for their clothes at the agreed time. We always have a problem in fulfilling agreement because they will have to sit and wait for power to come in order to complete their work,”Cherno Gassama explained.

Momodou Jallow, blamed power outage for being the problem between them and their customers, according to him their work is not effective if their is no power,he said they will have to wait for hours before it’s back and because of that they have problems with their customers.

“This year is better than last year because we hardly lack power however, they understand that but at this moment we really need power constantly in order to ensure that we have no problems with our customers,”Mbye Mabhoum noted