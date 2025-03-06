Thursday, March 6, 2025

2025 Hajj Package Priced at D525,000

41
The National Hajj Commission of The Gambia has announced that the price for the 2025 Hajj package is set at D525,000.

The Commission said the price is consistent with the previous announcement made by the Honorable Minister for Religious Affairs.

The Commission also advises all prospective pilgrims to be cautious and not to fall prey to “unscrupulous agents” attempting to sell the package at a higher price.

Unauthorized price alterations, according to a statement from the Commission, are strictly prohibited and may lead to severe penalties, including license revocation or a ban from operations.

