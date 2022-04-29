2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Gambia Is Yet To Finalize Venue To Host Home Matches

By Amara Thoronka 

As draws for 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers were held recently in South Africa, The Gambia is still on external engagements for venue to host their home matches.

The Gambia is in Group G with Mali, Congo and South Sudan.

The reality is that Gambians may not be privileged to watch home matches being played on Gambian soil. The country’s Independence Stadium in Bakau remains banned from hosting international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is said to be in close discussions with the Senegalese Football Federation for the Scorpions of The Gambia to play their home matches at the recently built Abdoulaye Wadda Stadium.

“It is worth noting that should the Independence Stadium not ready before our match day one qualifiers against South Sudan at the end of May and early June, the GFF is looking towards Senegal as the first option in hosting our home leg of the qualifier. Consequently, now that the draw has been made and having known our opponents, we’re in the process of approaching our counterparts in the Federation Senegalese de Football on the matter. As and when a decision is being made, it will be communicated to the general public in due time,” GFF recently wrote on Facebook.

The Gambia secured qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers group stage after a 3-2 aggregate win against Chad in the preliminary qualifiers played last month.

Successful performance at the forthcoming AFCON 2023 qualifiers group stage will take the Scorpions to the continent’s biggest football tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

Though eliminated at the group stage, the country put up an impressive performance at 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

